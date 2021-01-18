Madhya Pradesh: Leopard spotted in Dhar district’s Loni village, forest department launches search

Kukshi (Dhar district): Forest department swung into the action after few villagers from Loni village falling under Kukshi forest area reported presence of a leopard on Sunday late night. Teams of forest department laid traps at different places for the big cat in the area to avoid human-animal conflict.

Villagers who claimed to have seen leopard informed tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar who then informed forest department. After getting information, forest department teams visited different places in search of pug marks and finally found them near Saal Kheda village. Based on this, team put cages and traps in the area. Forest department deputy ranger Devendra Rathore said search is still on in the area.