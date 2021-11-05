Madhya Pradesh: Legal awareness program organised

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A legal awareness camp was organised on Thursday in Ublarh village under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav as pert the directions of National Legal services Authority New Delhi and MP State Legal Services Authority Jabalpur.

The legal awareness camp was organised under the guidance of Alirajpur principal district judge/president of district legal services authority, Arun Kumar Verma.

Judicial Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Rathod shared information about fundamental rights and fundamental duties. He told the gathering that everyone should cooperate in maintaining law and order in the society.

He also appealed to the people to stay away from drugs and alcohol. He also asked them to educate their children and to take advantage of the facilities given under Right to Education.

Judicial magistrate Rathod gave information about national Lok Adalats, free legal assistance and advice scheme to the villagers present and shared information about e-court services, child marriage and eradication of poverty.

