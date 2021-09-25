Madhya Pradesh: Labour officer fined for not wearing mask

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Frank Noble A inspected offices in the collectorate building in Guna on Friday.

During the inspection, the employees found not spotting ID were given strict instructions to do so during the office hours.

For not wearing the mask, a fine of Rs 100 was imposed on the labour officer Ramkumar Chaurha.

Collector inspected Treasury, District Planning Office, Mineral Department, Women and Child Development Department, interacted with the staff and gave necessary instructions.

Collector resolves issues of visitors

Collector also interacted with the people standing outside the offices.

One Kapil Ghosi, who was standing in front of the planning board, said that he has come to get his uncle's death certificate. The collector asked him if anyone has sought money to do his work to which Kapil replied in negative.

Collector asked a woman, Sheela Bai, the reason for her visit. The woman said that she came for her family’s ID and that it was municipality’s work but no one listened to her there. Collector then assured her that the municipal officials will contact her.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl kidnapped and raped in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:43 PM IST