Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl kidnapped and raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped near Kabir park in Thatipur, Gwalior.

A few days ago, the girl was returning from the market, on the way she met with the accused Yogesh and his companion Rohit who lived nearby, they asked her to sit on the bike.

When she refused, Yogesh forcibly put her on the bike and took her with them. The accused Yogesh locked her in a room and assaulted her by threatening to kill her.

The accused raped her repeatedly for 7 days. He also threatened to defame the girl if she talked about it to anyone.

The accused asked the girl to marry him, when the girl refused, he forcibly got her signature on some blank papers. The parents of the accused also cooperated with him in the matter. The accused then told the girl that she had become his wife after signing those papers.

After that he left her and threatened that if she would speak anything to anyone, he would defame her.

The girl remained silent for one and a half months, but the accused started blackmailing her, after which the girl told the whole incident to her family.

After that the family members and the girl reached the Thatipur police station and registered a case of rape against the accused.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi says that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl. The police have begun the search to nab the accused though the accused is still absconding.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:45 PM IST