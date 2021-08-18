Madhya Pradesh: Kins of Jamai Mithulal demand magisterial probe

Advertisement

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Kins of Jamai Mithulal who was died in police custody on Tuesday demanded a magisterial probe into the matter. They also requested for an action against those who were responsible for death.

Family members stage a protest outside district hospital in Mandsaur on Wednesday along with local Congress leader Parshuram Sisodiya. They refused to accept body until their demands get fulfil. Deceased family members claimed that Malhargarh police picked Jamai Mithulal from Barkheda Panth village and later they got news of his demise.

Sisodia and the deceased kin while discussing with the superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary and sub-divisional officer Bihari Singh demanded that the post-mortem should be done under the observation of doctors. Besides, a magisterial probe should be called along with video footages of Malhargarh police station should be seized immediately to avoid any tampering.

Sisodia demanded financial help of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased family members from the chief minister relief fund since the financial condition of the deceased is not good.

The family members would take the body only after the assurance of the sub-divisional officer. Sisodia alleged that why all the incidents happen in the Malhargarh assembly only, while the MLA who got elected from here is currently the finance minister in the state government, it seems that he has no hold on the administration.

Sisodia alleged that the administration has become unbridled. A fair investigation should be carried out into the death case in police custody and strict action should be taken against the culprits. If there were any allegations against Mitthulal, the court would have punished him, Sisodia added.

