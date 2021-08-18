Madhya Pradesh: Farmers destroy their soyabean crop

Advertisement

Mandasur (Madhya Pradesh): The soyabean crop has been damaged because of the continuous rains in the area. The farmers are also destroying their growing crops of soyabean as it does not contain legumes in Gudbheli Badi village.

On getting the information, Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, vice president Ajit Kumth and other party workers rushed to the village. Later, Congress leaders informed district collector Manoj Pushp, and sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar about the situation of the crops on the phone.

The farmers of the region including village Barujna, Kachanara, Harsol, Fatehpur, Sabukhedi, Chhoti Gudbheli are suffering because of the excessive rain.

Manish Patel, one of the farmers from Gudbheli Badi village who destroyed his soybean crop of ten bighas said that he spends thousands of rupees on it for better yield. But for the third year in a row, their hopes were dashed.

This year due to high moisture in the fields, the production of soybean cannot be ruled out completely. The farmers also said in discussion with the Congress leaders that 5 to 6 bags of soybean used to be produced in one bigha, this time the production was less than half.

The crop was destroyed by rotavator and tractor

Due to incessant rains, the legumes on soybean plants are negligible. Along with the outbreak of yellow mosaic disease, caterpillars and insects, the soybean crop has been completely destroyed. The farmers have now started destroying their crops with rotavators and tractors. Ashok Patidar has destroyed his crop of five bighas land and in Badi Gudbheli farmer Manish Patel destroyed his soybean crop sown of 10 bighas by tractor.

Immediate compensation demanded

Malhargarh Block Congress President Anil Sharma has demanded from the administration that about 70 to 80 per cent of the soybean crop in the area was destroyed by incessant rain, caterpillars and insect’s attack. In such a situation, the government should conduct an immediate survey and provide compensation to the farmers without any delay.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 06:42 PM IST