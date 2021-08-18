Madhya Pradesh: Black Fungus patients wander for injection in Jabalpur

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state may have begun to make anti-black fungus jabs, but the patients have yet to get the benefits of it. Still, there are about 40 patients of black fungus undergoing treatment in Jabalpur.

The state has begun to make Amphotericin-B vials, necessary to treat black fungus. Yet, there is shortage of the injection in the district.

On June 22, Reva Health Care Company of Jabalpur started the production of injections with the help of the state government. Then it was claimed that the patients in the state would not face shortage of the injections. But within two months, black fungus patients in Madhya Pradesh are once again wandering for injections.

When free press tried to find the reason behind the lack of injections it came out that the state government had already signed a contract with companies from other states for the supply of injections.

When the Reva Health Care Company of Jabalpur started production of injections, the government refused to buy the injections, citing contracts with other companies.

After this Reva Health Care Company started supplying the injections to other states, but now when there is a shortage of injections in Madhya Pradesh, the company refused to give injections.

Regional Health Director Dr Sanjay Mishra said that the process of contracting Jabalpur's Reva Health Care Company and the government is going again. Once the deal is finalised, the injection supply in Jabalpur district would be fulfilled.

