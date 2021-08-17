Madhya Pradesh: High Court grants bail to accused of fake Remdesivir Injection

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): MP High Court has granted bail to a co-accused in a alleged case of sell/administering ‘adulterated Remdesivir injections’- an immuno suppressant drug for treatment of covid 19 patients during second wave, in a private hospital in Jabalpur.

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Sharma while avoiding any comments on the merit of the case has granted bail to Jasmeet Kaur Mokha on a personal bond of sum of Rs 1,00,000 during a hearing on Tuesday.

Accused Mokha was arrested on 18th may along with her husband Sarabjeet Singh Mokha- the main accused, and others in relation to a crime registered at Omati police station in Jabalpur for allegedly arranging Fake remdesivir from Indore and using them in the city hospital in the area.

The city hospital is operated by main accused Sarabjeet Singh Mokha.

In the case, it was alleged that the applicant and other two accused persons caused disappearance of the evidence of the crime by destroying the registered containing entries of fake remdesivir along with its vials.

Council for the applicant submitted to the court, “the trial will take time. There is no criminal antecedents of the applicant. The alleged remdesivir injection were not manufactured by the applicant or transported from Indore to Jabalpur”

The only allegation against her is of destroying vials of the remdesivir and the register of the hospital making her an accused under section 201 of IPC for destroying the evidences, further submitted the council demanded the bail.

The government advocate opposing the bail stated that applicant had taken active part in commission of the alleged offense. The applicant along with other co-accused has satiated the cravings of money when public was suffering with pandemic and was in dire need of injection. Remdesivir injection was recovered from possession of applicant, submitted the government advocate requesting rejection of bail application.

The court after going through the arguments and circumstance of the case granted bail to the applicant.

