Madhya Pradesh: RDVV professor arrested for raping his student

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A PhD scholar of Rani Durgavati Vishvidyalaya was allegedly raped by her guide, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Belgam police station of the district. According to police, the accused identified as professor Ravi Mishra, 59, has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court.

Police said the victim, 39, who belongs to Dindori district, is doing PhD under Mishra. In her complaint to police, the victim claimed that Mishra visited her rented house six months and raped her, threatening that he would not approve her thesis.

The accused raped the survivor on many occasions threatening to ruin her career. On August 16, the accused rape the survivor.

The victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint. The survivor, in her statement to police, claimed that she was not lodging a complaint in social infamy and also because of her career. She finally decided to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 03:25 PM IST