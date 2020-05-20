Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa, Burhanpur are now coronavirus red zones

Khandwa: Subsequent to the Central government having further extended the lockdown till May 31, the guidelines released by the state government Khandwa and Burhanpur municipal areas have now been demarcated as red zones.

According to home department chief secretary SN Mishra, the public health and family welfare department of the state is also continuously updating the list. Bhopal, Jabalpur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi are also red zones apart from Khandwa and Burhanpur. The buses deployed to help labourers travel will be exempted from the bans in red zones.

Labourers working in factories will receive duty passes from their employers. All standalone shops in residential areas of these places shall remain open. Up to 50% of the employees in private and government offices can work in office premises.

1,538 households surveyed

The teams under health department surveyed 1,538 houses in three wards on Wednesday. The teams include a doctor, community health officer, lab technician, supervisor, ANM and ASHA and anganwadi workers. Chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan said that 44 teams collected information about the health status of each member of 1,538 families. A mobile unit team also collected samples from suspected patients.