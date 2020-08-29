Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath seeks CBI probe into the death of tribal leader Batti

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath said he had visited the residence of Batti in the latter's hometown Deori in Chhindwara district on August 24, where people of Batti's community described his death as "suspicious and unexpected".

"An inquiry by an independent and credible agency should be conducted to dispel this suspicion expressed by the tribal community. The inquiry should be conducted by a high-level committee or by the CBI," Nath stated.