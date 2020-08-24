Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya express faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have come out in support of the Gandhi family and expressed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the Congress president.

"We must not forget that in spite of the canard against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, she led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee sit at home," Nath, who is the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, tweeted late Sunday night.

"Any suggestion or insinuation that Mrs. Sonia Gandhis leadership is in question is absurd. I appeal to Mrs.

Sonia Gandhi to give strength to the Congress Party by continuing as President and lead the Congress," he added.

Digvijaya Singh said it is time for the Congress to unite.

"The family that has sacrificed for the country's independence and thereafter is well known. I do not agree with what is coming in the media. I cannot even imagine a Congress without Nehru Gandhi family," Singh said in a tweet.

"Soniaji's leadership is well accepted. If Sonia ji wants to leave the post of president, then Rahul ji should leave his stubbornness and accept the post of president.

The common Congress worker of the country will not accept anyone else," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Several Congress leaders on Sunday threw their weight behind the Gandhi family amidst a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting.

Top Congress leaders are expected to deliberate on the issue of leadership during the meeting of the party's top decision-making body that will be held virtually.

After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking revamp of major bodies, sources close to her said on Sunday that she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it.