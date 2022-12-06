Madhya Pradesh: JNV organizes alumni meet in Multhan

FP Photo |

Multhan (Madhya Pradesh): Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Multhan organised an ‘Alumni Meet’ on Tuesday in order to make the students and faculty acquainted with former students of the school. The event began with principal Avdhesh Chandra Nigam lighting a traditional lamp and garlanding the statue of Lord Saraswati. The programme was further marked by songs and folk dances by the present batch of students, enthralled the audience. Principal along with students accorded warm welcome to ex-students at the event. Ex- student Rajesh Giriwal motivated students to perform best in academics and other extracurricular activities. It was a trip down memory lane for ex-students who participated in the event. The atmosphere of the school was filled with enthusiasm, nostalgia and refreshed memories as some ex-students made it to school.

The alumni shared their experiences and memories of the school. Teacher Nitesh Goyal encouraged students to improve academic performance. The highlight of the programme was a volleyball match played among ex-student, present batch of students and other staff. To conclude the event, students, ex-students, staff paid homage to the statue of the former principal of the school. English professor Nilesh Thakur conducted the program.

