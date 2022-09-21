Multhan: Regional athletic competition held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Multhan (Madhya Pradesh): To promote sportsmanship among students, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Multhan conducted a regional athletic competition on Tuesday. On this occasion, Dhar MP Chhatar Singh Darbar addressed the sporting event as the chief guest. He said that from sports, one gets to learn discipline in life along with mutual cooperation, patience in victory and defeat. MP Darbar also congratulated all the winning participants and added that the government of India is giving special encouragement to sports and one should take advantage of it.

Special guest, Sarpanch Devendra Modi also assured to cooperate in the development of the school in providing sports related equipment. According to the event organiser Vipin Gupta, 500 students from 134 districts of Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, and Chhattisgarh have come to participate in this regional level competition.

Initially, the programme was inaugurated by the principal Dr Asha Srivastava after welcoming the guests with a bouquet. Later, a welcome song was also presented by the Navodaya students. The programme was conducted by Nilesh Singh Thakur and a vote of thanks was proposed by Jayshree Jhadav. Notably, JC Patidar, Awadhesh Rai, Prem Singh Gill, Suresh Bhad and all the staff had contributed specially to make the programme successful.