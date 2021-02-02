Madhya Pradesh: JK Tyre enters into synergic partnership with NATRAX in Pithampur

New Delhi/ Indore: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) towards the development and polishing of Wet Grip Test Track at NATRAX in Pithampur in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. Dhar district is Indore's neighbouring district.



NATRAX is one of the state-of-the-art automotive testing and certification centers under NATRIP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.



NATRAX consists of 16 test tracks, covering aspects such as speed, braking, off road, comfort, sustainability, noise, friction, etc.



The Wet Grip Test Track will be used to test the safety aspect of tyres that includes Wet Grip as per ECE R117 regulation, Wet Braking, Peak Brake Force Coefficient (PBFC), etc.



Commenting on the occasion, V.K. Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, "We are honoured to be part of the government's flagship project towards building competencies in the automotive sector that are at par with the global standards. We have been working towards driving innovation and tech-excellence in the Indian tyre industry. With our experience and expertise, we are rightly placed to lead this project with NATRAX."



Upon completion, JK Tyre will be testing its future range of revolutionary products at the Wet Grip Test Track located at NATRAX Pithampur.