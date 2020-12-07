Madhya Pradesh: Investigation into death of Bohra community religious leader begins in Nagda

Nagda: The police have begun investigation into the death of Bohara community religious leader Sheimam Mulla Muturja Sheikh, son of Idris Bhai Khandwa Wala. Religious leader was found dead at his residence here on Sunday morning.
He was living in Nagda for past one year and taught children of Bohra community. During preliminary medical examination, it was revealed that he died of serious injuries that caused excessive blood loss. The police have handed over body to the community members after post mortem who buried with him by performing rituals in Khachrod village.
Nagda city superintendent of police Manoj Ratnakar said Sheikh, a pesh Imam of Bohra community, was found dead at his house located in Mirchi Bazar. “We are waiting for detail post-mortem report to ascertain actual cause of death,” he added.
As soon as police came to know about the incident, Mandi police station incharge Shyamcharan Sharma and his team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the house. Police saw Sheikh’s body in a pool of blood. About a feet away, his cap and damaged mobile phone were found. Nothing went missing from Sheikh’s room. There is no other way to his house other than the main entry. It is possible that he was slipped while coming downstairs.
The forensic science lab team from Ujjain reached spot along with FSL officer Preeti Gaikwad. Preliminary investigation suggests that can be an accident. Senior community members Mustafa Bhai and Mansoor Bhai Bohra said Pesh Imam Mulla Muturja Sheikh had talked to community members till 4 pm on Saturday.
Sheikh’s father Idrisbhai Khandwa Wala imparts education to children in Mumbai while his mother Juban Bain living in Ratnagiri teaches children. After receiving information about the incident, the family members of Pesh Imam Saheb's left for Nagda.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)