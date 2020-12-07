Madhya Pradesh: Investigation into death of Bohra community religious leader begins in Nagda

Nagda: The police have begun investigation into the death of Bohara community religious leader Sheimam Mulla Muturja Sheikh, son of Idris Bhai Khandwa Wala. Religious leader was found dead at his residence here on Sunday morning.

He was living in Nagda for past one year and taught children of Bohra community. During preliminary medical examination, it was revealed that he died of serious injuries that caused excessive blood loss. The police have handed over body to the community members after post mortem who buried with him by performing rituals in Khachrod village.