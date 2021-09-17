Madhya Pradesh: Infosys trains 32 teachers of DAVV to prepare students for placements

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Infosys Foundation has come forward to training teachers who, in turn, will help students improve their performance in campus placements. The foundation started this initiative from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state.

The foundation imparted training to a total of 32 teachers of DAVV so that they can help students perform better in placements. Study material of foreign authors and different universities was given to the teachers as part of their training. DAVV will start the work of training the students in October.

In August, the foundation contacted the university and sought the names of the members of faculty it wanted should gain knowledge in placement activities. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra of DAVV selected 32 teachers from 15 faculties, including Science, Engineering, Life Science, Journalism and Management for training by Infosys Foundation. Online training of the teachers was conducted from August 27 to September 7. More than eight experts from the foundation gave specifics related to personality development, aptitude and reading and so forth. In this training, which lasted 10 days, talks were held about the difficulties faced by students during placements.

DDUKK director Dr Maya Ingle said the main objective of the training was to make students perform better in placement activities. “The experts told our teachers about the common mistakes made by students in interviews. The teachers have also been told about how students could overcome these shortcomings,” she added.

Trained teachers to guide 300 students in October

§ The teachers who received training form the foundation are going to guide students of their respective departments in how to undergo interviews during placements

§ The university has set a target of training more than 300 final-year students in the next one and a half months. Their training will start in October

§ After the training of students is completed, the university will submit its report to the foundation

§ The foundation will then conduct the second phase of training of teachers

