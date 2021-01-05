Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s commerce student goes to Jaipur to take part in Covid vaccine trial, parents follow him

Indore: Following a local couple who participated in Covid vaccine trial in Bhopal, a 23-year-old student went to Jaipur to participate in the cause to save humanity. His parents too supported the cause and got them vaccinated.

Vijay Sharma, resident of Guru Nagar, reached Jaipur after learning about lack of volunteers for vaccine trial in Jaipur. “I was continuously following the news on development of vaccines for Covid-19. In mid December, I learnt that doctors are not getting volunteers for vaccine trial after which I contacted them and reached Jaipur to take part in the trial,” he told Free Press over the phone.

When Vijay informed his family about his decision, his father Damodar Sharma and mother Pushpa Sharma also joined him after showing concerns initially. “I reached Jaipur with my expenses and was vaccinated on December 22, 2020. Later, my parents reached there and received shots on December 27. My cousin Ashok Lata too joined us after learning about our move. I was vaccinated at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Jaipur and will be there again for second dose on January 22, 2021,” Sharma said.

Vijay, a commerce student, said he felt pain and his hand turned cold in the evening after vaccination. There were spots on arms and body. However, everything became normal the next day. “The doctors are in constant touch with us and they call us every day to take updates on our health status,” Vijay said while appealing to people to take part in trials for greater good.

Last month, Manoj Rai and Pooja Rai participated in trial dose and were vaccinated. They will go for a second dose soon.