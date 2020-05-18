Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 95 more cases of COVID-19

Indore: Ninety-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 2565 in the district so far.

101 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Indore."

101 COVID-19 patients have died so far in Indore." The Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today.