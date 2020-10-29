Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Pune train to run thrice a week from November 5

Indore: The Railways will run a special train from the city for Pune on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from November 5, much to the delight of the people as they had been demanding for the resumption of train between Indore and Pune for a long time.

The Railways had given its nod for starting the train earlier and on Thursday they announced the days on which it will run. A Covid protocol has also been released by the Railways.



Train number 02944 Indore-Pune will run from the city every Sunday, Thursday and Friday and will start from November 5. At the same time, train number 02943 Pune-Indore will start operation from November 6 and will run every Monday, Friday and Saturday from Pune.

The train from Indore to Pune will leave at from here at 2:35 pm and reach Pune at 8:05 am the next day. At the same time, this train will run from Pune at 3:30 pm and arrive here at 8:30 am the next day. The train will have one second AC, five third AC, eleven sleepers and four general class coaches.

