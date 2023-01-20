e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from February 17

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Akhilesh Rathi, chairman, IMA (centre), along with Naveen Khandelwal (left) vice-president, IMA; and Akhilesh Khandelwal (right) executive committee member, IMA; addressing media on Thursday on the 30th edition of IMA’s International Management Conclave 2023. | ANANDSHIVRE
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA), an affiliate of All India Management Association (AIMA), will organise its flagship event… a two-day international management conclave from February 17 in the city. The prestigious Life-Time Achievement Award will be presented to renowned industrialist, Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico Industries.

This year’s theme is “Reinvent, Evolve and lead”. This was informed by Akhilesh Rathi, chairman, IMA; along with Naveen Khandelwal, vice-president, IMA; and Akhilesh Khandelwal, executive committee member, IMA.

The conclave will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre. 

Speakers for IMA's conclave

*T.T. Rangarajan (Mahatria Ra), author and spiritual guru

*Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico

*Anand Sen, managing director, Tata International Limited, Mumbai

*Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd

*Rashesh Shah, chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group

*Usha Barwale, MD, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. (Mahyco)

*Sanjay K Jain, MD, TT Ltd & author

* Lt General (retd) Dr Rajesh Pant, Cyber Security Expert at PMO

*Sadhu Gyanvatsal Das Swami, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS), Ahmedabad

*Richa Anirudh, speaker, author, host & producer

* Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer, Tech Mahindra ltd

*Shreegopal Kabra, MD & group president, RR Global

*Himanshu Rai, director, IIM, Indore

* Sanjay Agarwal, founder, AU Small Finance Bank

* Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO Airtel Payments Bank

* Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO -- YourStoryCo Media

* Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies

* Dr Satya Gupta, founder & CEO, EPIC Foundation

* Sunil Rohokale, CEO & MD, Ask Investment Managers Ltd

* Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India Limited

* Alpesh Shah, Senior Partner & MD, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

* Savji Dholakia, founder & chairman, Hare Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, Surat

