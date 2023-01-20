Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from February 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA), an affiliate of All India Management Association (AIMA), will organise its flagship event… a two-day international management conclave from February 17 in the city. The prestigious Life-Time Achievement Award will be presented to renowned industrialist, Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico Industries.
This year’s theme is “Reinvent, Evolve and lead”. This was informed by Akhilesh Rathi, chairman, IMA; along with Naveen Khandelwal, vice-president, IMA; and Akhilesh Khandelwal, executive committee member, IMA.
The conclave will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre.
Speakers for IMA's conclave
*T.T. Rangarajan (Mahatria Ra), author and spiritual guru
*Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
*Anand Sen, managing director, Tata International Limited, Mumbai
*Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd
*Rashesh Shah, chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group
*Usha Barwale, MD, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. (Mahyco)
*Sanjay K Jain, MD, TT Ltd & author
* Lt General (retd) Dr Rajesh Pant, Cyber Security Expert at PMO
*Sadhu Gyanvatsal Das Swami, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS), Ahmedabad
*Richa Anirudh, speaker, author, host & producer
* Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer, Tech Mahindra ltd
*Shreegopal Kabra, MD & group president, RR Global
*Himanshu Rai, director, IIM, Indore
* Sanjay Agarwal, founder, AU Small Finance Bank
* Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO Airtel Payments Bank
* Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO -- YourStoryCo Media
* Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify Technologies
* Dr Satya Gupta, founder & CEO, EPIC Foundation
* Sunil Rohokale, CEO & MD, Ask Investment Managers Ltd
* Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India Limited
* Alpesh Shah, Senior Partner & MD, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
* Savji Dholakia, founder & chairman, Hare Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, Surat
