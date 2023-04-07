Madhya Pradesh: Indore constructs floating panels for Omkareshwar solar power project

Representative Image | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Floating panels are being manufactured in Indore district for the world's largest floating solar project which is going to come up on the backwaters of the Narmada dam in Omkareshwar.

The work of the floating solar project is going on fast in Omkareshwar. For this floating panels are being constructed in Peer Karadiya near Kshipra on Dewas Road in Indore district.

Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey said that the floating solar park will check evaporation of Narmada water because of which farmers will get more water than before. About one lakh acres of land can be irrigated by the water stopped from evaporation because of the panels.

In the first phase, panels of 600 MW capacity will be installed on the backwater near Omkareshwar. Dubey said that the state government is going with all guns blazing to push for renewable sources of energy. He said that Sanchi in Vidisha district is being developed as India's first solar city and work for the same will complete within a few weeks.

Along with this, the work of solar parks with a total capacity of 500 MW is going on a war footing in Baravada, Kawai, and Badi near Singoli in Neemuch district. Similarly, solar parks of 350 MW-200 MW (total 550 MW) are being set up in Umaria and Piplyakumar of Susner in Agar district.

In Moman Barodia area of Shajapur district, work of two units of 220 MW and 105 MW, total 325 MW solar park is on fast track. Dubey said that electricity will start flowing from the solar parks of all three districts to high-level grids in September-October.