 Madhya Pradesh: In Mandsaur, over 100 fell ill after eating sweets in Iftar party
It is speculated that the stale “Mawa” used to prepare these sweets could be the reason behind food poisoning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 persons suffered food poisoning after they ate sweets during Roza Iftar on Wednesday in Mandsaur district.

Matter was reported at Gudari locality of Mandsaur town where more than 150 persons joined the Iftar and after having fest together initially some of them started feeling vomit and diarrhoea.

Till 3 am the number was raised to 100. At around 3 am, about 80 persons were taken to the district hospital by ambulance, while many others were rushed to the hospital in their personal vehicles.

Meanwhile, the majority of people were discharged by the morning after treatment at the district hospital.

It is said that sweets were served at the Roza Iftar party. It is speculated that the stale “Mawa” used to prepare these sweets could be the reason behind food poisoning.

Dr DK Sharma, a civil surgeon at the district hospital told that there are 10 children among the patients. They have been discharged after their condition improved.

One of the patients in his statement informed that they attended the Iftar party held in the Jamaat Khana. The majority of people who joined the fest started complaining of vomit and diarrhoea.

A team of administration and police also rushed to the spot and recorded statements of patients.

