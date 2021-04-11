Madhya Pradesh: In last 24 hours, 146 test positive, 173 discharged in Ratlam

RATLAM: One thirty nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Covid hospital here on Saturday while 34 more were discharged on Sunday.

One forty six more tested positive on Saturday taking the district’s tally to 6,793. Overall, 1,726 reports were awaited on Saturday.

With 110 deaths and 5,831 recovered, a total of 852 patients of Ratlam were still under treatment till late on Saturday.

When contacted epidemiologist Dr Gaurav Boriwal and district medical officer Dr Pramod Prajapati said that second wave of Covid-19 epidemic commenced in the district around the first week of March and he opined that the second wave will slow down by the end of April.

He said that hot spots have been identified in the city on the basis of cases reported and now at these hot spots special drive of vaccination will be undertaken besides other preventive measures.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad said that family members of the patients admitted at the ICU will be informed about the patient’s condition by the duty doctors every day between 1 pm to 3 pm.