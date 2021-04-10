Madhya Pradesh: With 160 cases Ratlam records another highest single-day spike

Ratlam: At a meeting held here on Saturday district administration decided to undertake four days intensive Covid-19 vaccination in all the development blocs of the district beginning Sunday.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad said a target of 2,500 vaccination per day in each development bloc has been fixed. A bloc level control room will be set up for the vaccination Covid-19, said Dad.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey and Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana were virtually present in the meeting.

Ratlam recorded highest single-day cases as 160 people tested positive for corona in the district late on Friday.

Except for 10 cases rest all are from city areas. Over 400 cases have been found in last three days taking the district’s tally to 6,442.

Remdesiver availability

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that 140 Remdesiver injections were arranged from MGM Indore for the serious patients admitted in the hospitals here. He said that Chemist Association has agreed to dispense Remdesiver injections only on the recommendation of the deputy collector Sirali Jain and Drug Inspector. While the state government will directly supply remdesiver injections to the Government Medical college and authorized private hospital.

Congress seek space to set up Help Desk at GMC

City Congress President Mahendra Kataria in a press release said city congress will set up a help desk at the Government Medical College provided College administration provided space for the same. He said that a delegation of the Congress also met in-charge dean of GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta on Friday and drew his attention towards the patients and their relatives facing difficulties in the treatment at the GMC. Kataria said that at the help desk if allowed Congress will make available medicines, meals and arrangements of the transportation round the clock.

Control Room to ensure supply of essential supplies

For ensuring essential supplies in the city a Control Room has been set up at the District Supplies Office. The administration has released the telephone number: 270414, of the Control Room which will function round the clock . Government employees have been deployed at the outskirts of the city to check the vehicles and health of the persons entering the districts. Fix checkpoints have been installed at Salakhedi, Kacharud Naka, Karmadi,Kaneri Police line,Sagod road Varoth Mata Mandir, Banjali Tiraha and Sejawata Fanta. Until April 19 only persons who have undergone RTPCR tests will be allowed to supply essential items. A test centre at Civic Centre has been earmarked for such people.