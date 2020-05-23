Madhya Pradesh: In Jaora, 11 shops sealed for violating lockdown

Jaora: The administration and police department’s team has sealed 11 shops violating the lockdown guidelines. The police also seized 21 vehicles as their drivers were not wearing a mask.

Tehsildar Nityanand Pandey said that the police and administration has been trying to explain people to stay indoors under the guidance of SDM Rahul Dhote, but the locals had the audacity to violate the lockdown.

Upon a recent inspection, the police found that very few shops are making customers follow social distancing. Eleven shops being run against the rules were sealed. The administration has instructed them that they may reopen their shops if they provide an apology letter.

CSP Vivek Singh Chauhan has seized 21 bikes as their riders were not wearing masks. One of these was seized as three passengers were sitting on it. These bikes will be released after a punitive action is taken till May 31.

Administration has released an order instructing paan shop owners that they can reopen their shops, but on the condition of not selling tobacco. The owners can sell cigarettes and bidis, but not any tobacco infused products. Street food, or chat shops may provide home delivery services.

Tehsildar Nityanand Pandey informed that curfew shall be imposed from 7 am to 7 pm. He instructed all shopkeepers to close down their shops by 5:30 pm.