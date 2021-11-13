Madhya Pradesh: Illegal crop of ganja, opium destroyed

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) and Neemuch Police and District Administration and destroyed illegal crop of Ganja (Cannabis) and freshly sown crop of opium in Shivpuria Village of Kukdeshwar Thana area in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district on Thursday.

The entire process was successfully completed by late evening. Illegal crop of Ganja (Cannabis) and freshly sown opium being taken on a plot measuring 2600 square metre and 150 square metre respectively. Further probe is on.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:56 PM IST