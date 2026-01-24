Indore News: Narcotics Team Arrests Two With Brown Sugar Worth Over ₹7 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing of the state police arrested two accused and seized brown sugar worth about Rs 7.10 lakh from their possession, an officer said on Saturday. The accused were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in and around Indore.

According to DSP (Narcotics) Santosh Hada, the action was taken on the instructions of DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain as part of an ongoing drive against drug trafficking in the state. Under this drive, strict directions were given to take action against drug traffickers.

During the operation, the Indore Narcotics team received specific information through an informer that Laveen alias Bhupendra Sawalkar, a resident of the Rajendra Nagar area of the city, was going to deliver a large quantity of smack to an unknown person near the Kanadiya underbridge.

Following the tip-off, the Narcotics team laid a trap near Kanadiya bridge and caught Laveen alias Bhupendra with about 143 grams of smack. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 7.10 lakh in the international market. A case was registered against the accused.

During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that he had obtained the smack from Harsh Inchulkar, a resident of Pipliyahana area. Acting swiftly on this information, the Narcotics team later arrested the Harsh.

It was further revealed that Laveen, alias Bhupendra is already an externed offender. Both accused were earlier lodged in jail for their involvement in a crime, where they came in contact with each other. Further legal action and investigation in the case are underway.