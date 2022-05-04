Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore to soon establish Tinkerers’ Lab, Makerspace

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology Indore informed Union minster for education Dharmendra Pradhan of its plans to enhance students’ learning experience as advocated in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, by establishing a Tinkerers’ Lab and Makerspace.

On Tuesday, Pradhan was at IIT Indore, where he participated in a workshop and held a meeting with chair-holding persons of the institute. The minister started the day by meeting the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Indore.

The students mesmerised the minister with their talents, aptitude, skills and confidence. He said, “From Balvatika to higher education, IIT Indore should endeavour to establish a benchmark integrated temple of learning.”

Pradhan lauded the progress of the institute and asked it to continue the multidisciplinary educational approach as advocated in the National Education Policy, 2020. He also advised it to have a detailed plan on the implementation of NEP.

Pradhan inaugurated the Indoor Sports Complex of IIT Indore. Built on an area of 4,257 square metres, the complex houses 6 badminton courts, 2 basketball courts, indoor gallery with a capacity of 580, a gym, 3 squash courts and swimming pool of Olympic size (50x25 sq.m) with a viewing gallery of 288 capacity.

“The present facility is part of Phase I of the construction and, in the subsequent phases, outdoor volleyball and basketball courts, athletics tracks and football and hockey grounds will be constructed,” IIT Indore media coordinator Sunil Kumar said.

The minister also had a detailed discussion with IIT Indore chairman Deepak Phatak, director Suhas Joshi, deans and registrar on the achievements, vision document, plans and roadblocks.

The institute showcased its core strength of fundamental and scientific research to the minister. He was apprised of the goals set by the institute, which included advancement of the NIRF ranking to within the Top 10. Pradhan was also apprised of the societal connect programmes to adopt advanced technologies to provide solutions to the difficulties faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

The institute outlined its plans for improving ‘Technology Readiness Level’ of the research by establishing a ‘Translational Research Ecosystem’ at the institute.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:21 AM IST