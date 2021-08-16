Madhya Pradesh: IIT-I bringing students who left due to Covid back onto campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, is bringing students who had left the campus due to the Covid-19 crisis back to the institute premises. The institute has allowed the return of students to the campus in limited numbers. In different batches, all the students will be called back. All the students would be put in quarantine for 14 days. After the students complete their quarantine period, the institute will shift to the offline class mode.

“The institute is constantly looking for opportunities to bring back the students onto the campus while maintaining all the Covid protocols,” IIT-Indore’s officiating director, Neelesh Kumar Jain, said during his speech at the Independence Day function on Sunday.

”This time, we’re celebrating the 75th Independence Day as ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and lot of events are being conducted by the institute to participate in this grand celebration. Although we don’t belong to the era of the freedom struggle, we definitely have a greater role in nation-building. There are a lot of disruptive innovations required in the field of climate change, cleanliness, energy storage and removal of technical illiteracy. We, as an IIT community, have a larger role to initiate such innovations,” he said.

The institute is conducting a ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ to make a resolve to include physical activity for at least 30 minutes daily in our lives through ‘Fitness ki Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz’. Similarly, the community is actively taking part in singing the National Anthem and uploading their videos on the designated portal by the Government of India. Quizzes emphasizing the freedom struggle are being conducted.

Jain inaugurated the green initiative of the QR code of plants on the institute campus for cataloguing and sharing plant kingdom information with the use of the latest technology.

Students from Central School at IIT-Indore also participated in the event and presented a cultural programme.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:58 PM IST