Madhya Pradesh: Human Rights Commission serves bailable warrant against Chief Medical and Health Officer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served a show-cause notice and a bailable warrant to the chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya and ordered him to appear before the commission in person on January 6.

The commission has taken action against Dr Saitya for ignoring its instructions multiple times.

According to MPHRC officials, a complaint was filed to the CMHO by Arun Jatav against Dr Rahul Nagar for wrong treatment.

In his complaint, he had alleged that he had taken treatment from Dr Rahul Nagar posted in MY Hospital Indore for allergic skin disease and added that because of wrong treatment by the doctor, his pelvic bone and joint bone got damaged.

Jatav had filed the complaint to the CMHO with a claim of compensation of Rs 1 crore and also to take strict action against the doctor. Later, Jatav filed the complaint before the commission in October 2020 after not getting a response from the CMHO.

MPHRC also served various letters notices to Dr Saitya but he never responded to the same after which a show-cause notice had been served to the CMHO and commissioned also asked the CMHO why he shouldn’t be penalised for Rs 5000 for ignoring the commission orders. A bailable warrant was served through the DIG Indore over the same.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:30 AM IST