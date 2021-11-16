e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:03 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: CBI raids Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra to dig out sexual abuse, child pornography racket

The CBI registered 23 separate cases on Monday against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swooped down on 76 locations across 14 states and union territories including Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Tuesday to dig out sexual abuse and child pornography racket.

A senior CBI official said that a CBI team from New Delhi raided the residential premises of Rahul Rana, a resident of Akbai Badi village, Dabra tehsil of Gwalior district.

The officer added that CBI registered 23 separate cases on Monday against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

"The raids are underway in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states," he said.

He further said that Rana was being interrogated and his local associates may also be detained for questioning.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:03 PM IST
