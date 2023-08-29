Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of Three Accused Of Cow Slaughter Demolished In Shujalpur

FP Photo

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration, on Tuesday, demolished the houses of three accused of cow slaughter at Khedi Mandal village, which falls under Shujalpur tehsil of Shajapur district. A heavy police force led by SDM Satyendra Kumar Singh was present on the spot.

On August 18, the incident sparked widespread protests and tensions in the village, with various groups demanding strict action against the accused. The police have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to bring the culprits to justice and maintain peace in the area.

SDM Satyendra Singh said that the houses of Raja Ahmed, Mushtaq Salim, and Bablu Salim, who were accused in the case of cow slaughter, were illegally built in encroachment and were demolished. In the same village, the house of another villager, Hameed Khan, which was built on Goya's government land, has also been demolished. Till now, Salim, Phool Kha, Mushtaq, Raja, and Bablu have been arrested in this case.

Meanwhile, city police station in-charge informed that six accused involved in the crime have been arrested and imposed National Security Act (NSA) on the five accused. One involved in the crime got anticipatory bail, while another was on the run.

Cows were being slaughtered behind the house

According to information, on August 18, police got a tip-off that the accused were slaughtering cattle behind their house. Police immediately rushed to the spot and caught 65-year-old Salim Khan slaughtering a calf. Others accused of involvement in the crime fled the scene.

Police seized about 20 kilograms of beef from the spot, along with a sharp knife and an axe used in slaughter.

Police booked Salim Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Phool Khan, Bablu, Sahir, Raja, Amjad, and Vahid Sarpanch under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Section 429 of the IPC, and sections of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughtering Prohibition Act. All the accused are residents of Khedi Mandal village.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)