Madhya Pradesh: 'Congress Gained Power In District Panchayat Election By Making False Promises,' Says MLA Rokadia

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): With the state heading towards assembly elections, Keyur Rokadia , MLA from Vadodara , Gujarat, was roped in to gather feedback on the ground-level situation and ‘prepare a ground report’ on the constituency.

Discussing the ground report with the media here at Local Genius Public School, Jaora, he said that he assessed the ground-level situation by interacting with local party workers and leaders to gather feedback on the ground-level situation which turned out to be positive about the party. During his visit to Jaora, he also had series of meeting with people (from all walks of life) such as doctors, engineers and traders.

He said that Congress gained power in the district panchayat election by making false promises to residents. He also assured that BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. He also praised CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led various welfare schemes in the state including Ladli Behna Scheme, Ladli Lakshmi scheme. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, former BJP district president Kanha Singh Chauhan, state working committee member KK Singh Kalukheda were also present.

