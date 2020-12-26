Madhya Pradesh: Here is Exam Oriented Prep to help students prepare better for board examinations

Indore: With the possibility of board examinations in March-April next year, some government schools have adopted a new method to teach students in classes to help them give their best in the exams. Certain government schools have adopted a new method, exam oriented prep, for preparing students to attempt board examinations.

“Since there is a high probability that examinations will be conducted as scheduled, we want students to be prepared in every possible way,” Sunayana Sharma from Government Higher Secondary Ahilyashram School said.

Under exam oriented prep, students are being taught to solve important questions from past papers. “Further, students are required to answer questions like they do in examinations, which will prepare them better,” Sharma said. This idea is followed to teach students four days in a week.