Madhya Pradesh: Here is Exam Oriented Prep to help students prepare better for board examinations

Indore: With the possibility of board examinations in March-April next year, some government schools have adopted a new method to teach students in classes to help them give their best in the exams. Certain government schools have adopted a new method, exam oriented prep, for preparing students to attempt board examinations.
“Since there is a high probability that examinations will be conducted as scheduled, we want students to be prepared in every possible way,” Sunayana Sharma from Government Higher Secondary Ahilyashram School said.
Under exam oriented prep, students are being taught to solve important questions from past papers. “Further, students are required to answer questions like they do in examinations, which will prepare them better,” Sharma said. This idea is followed to teach students four days in a week.
In some government and private schools, teachers are focusing on specific subjects in class X and XII. Extra classes are conducted for the subjects other than regular classes. Mathematics, science and English are subjects of focus for class X. In class XII, art faculty is teaching economics, English. Accountancy is an essential subject for commerce students.
State government reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to corona period in academic session. Hence, students will be attempting board examination based on 70 per cent syllabus only. “Nevertheless, it is our endeavour to make students complete preparation of each chapter,” Sharma said. Children have benefited from online classes. “Our school’s syllabus would be completed by Jan 5, so we can focus more on exams then,” Sharma said. Normally, revision begins from January first week in most schools as syllabus is completed by December.
Private school association patron Gopal Soni said it will take about one-and-a-half to two months to complete the course. “In such a situation, it is not clear whether you will be able to revise this time. Board examinations are likely to be held in March-April next year,” he said.
This year, schools reopened on December 18, 2020, for regular classes after being shut in March following coronavirus outbreak. While students have been trying to study via online classes, television and other possible ways, studying in a classroom is essential when it comes to effective learning and attempting board examinations.
Corona fear: About 50-60 per cent of students are going to schools as parents fear that their children may contract Covid-19. According to teachers, attendance of students in schools is not regular.