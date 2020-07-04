MP Board Result: 15 students score 100% marks in class 10 exams

BHOPAL: In all 15 students scored 100% marks in class 10 exams organised by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Overall 62.84% students were declared pass in class 10 by the board that announced the results on Saturday.
Girls have once again surpassed boys in pass percentage with 65.87% girls and 60.09% boys clearing the exam. Fifteen students have scored 100% marks. Top 15 meritorious students include three from Guna, two each from Raisen, Vidisha and Ujjain and one each from Bhopal, Indore, Bhind, Dhar, Panna and Mandsaur.
In all 8,93,336 students appeared for class 10 as regular students out of which results for 8,91,866 students was declared. Out of these, 3,42,390 students passed in first division, 2,15,162 in second division and 2922 scored a third division. 1,08,448 students will appear for supplementary exams. The state board has made provision for students to appear for supplementary exams in two subjects.
Results of 1,444 students will be announced later due to technical reasons.
In all, 2,03,823 students appeared as private candidates and only 16.95% managed to pass.
Students who want photocopy of their answer sheets or want to apply for re-verification of marks should apply within 15 days through MP Online portal.
Board officials did not organise any felicitation programme for meritorious students because of Covid pandemic this year.
15 toppers
1 . Abhinav Sharma, Bhind
2. Lakshyadeep Dhakad, Guna
3. Priyansh Raghuvanshi, Guna
4. Pawan Bhargava, Guna
5. Chatur Kumar, Panna
6. Hariom Patidar, Mandsaur
7. Rajnandini Saxena, Ujjain
8. Sidharth Shekhawat, Ujjain
9. Harsh Pratap Singh, Dhar
10. Kavita Lodhi, Indore
11. Muskan Malviya, Vidisha
12. Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Vidisha
13. Karnika Mishra, Bhopal
14. Prashant Vishakarma, Raisen
15. Vedika Vishwakarma, Raisen
