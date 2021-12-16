Madhya Pradesh: HEIs will give attendance relief to pregnant students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institutions of higher learning in the country are soon going to give relief in attendance and provide extension in deadlines for examination form submission to pregnant women students pursing undergraduate and post-graduate courses. The relief will be granted in compliance with an order by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that they had made a provision in the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) Regulations, 2016, that women candidates may be provided maternity leave or child care leave once in the entire duration of M.Phil/Ph.D for up to 240 days.

“In addition to this, all higher education institutions (HEIs) are requested to frame appropriate rules/norms with regard to granting maternity leave to women students enrolled in their respective institutions/affiliated colleges and also provide all relaxations/exemptions relating to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination forms or any other facility deemed necessary for women students pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate programmes,” the statement reads.

