Madhya Pradesh: Haryana doctors to learn artificial limb facility best practices with MGM Medical College

Indore

The Haryana government and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for training of doctors for preparing and facilitating people with artificial limbs in the state.

The minister for social justice and empowerment of Haryana, OP Yadav, expressed his willingness to collaborate with MGM Medical College for implementing the model of artificial limbs preparation and distribution in Haryana. During his trip, he visited the Artificial Limb Centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and also chaired a meeting of the HoDs of MGM Medical College and health officials on Wednesday.

“I learnt that MGM Medical College is working well for the betterment of Divyangjan. I found many good things and we’ll implement the same in Haryana, including the collaboration of four departments for identification and certification for Divyangjan,” he said.

The minister added that they would also sign an MoU with the state government and the medical college and would share the knowledge and best practices for the same which can be implemented there.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the minister had expressed interest in various facilities and also appreciated the efforts of the state government and medical college for the betterment of Divyangjan.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:09 AM IST