Madhya Pradesh: Guna folk celebrate International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was celebrated at Swatantra Park under the aegis of District Patanjali Yog Samiti on Monday. Patanjali's provincial in-charge Krishna Yogendra Raghuvanshi and district in-charge Babu Lal Yadav, yoga teacher Anjali Yadav, Niharika Raghuvanshi made people do different aasanas of yoga. Similarly, Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti celebrated Yoga Day in Panchmukhi Hanuman temple premises where women district yoga head Sudha Trivedi performed yoga activities. Sachin Yadav of District Patanjali Yog Samiti said, ìFollowing the corona protocol, International Yoga Day was celebrated, it was also broadcast on YouTube channelî. Hari Singh Yadav, Hari Om Rathore, Vikas Jain, Narottam Yadav, Mahavir Singh Tomar, and others were present on this occasion.