Madhya Pradesh: Green chillies of Kukshi add hotness to platter in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Green chilli grown in Kukshi is adding flavor to the food platter of households in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Farmers are getting a price of around Rs 5 per kg.

Besides supplying the produce across Madhya Pradesh, the chilli produced in the region is being sent to other states. Everyday around 30 pick-up vehicles are being supplied to other states. In the Agriculture Produce Market of Kukshi the price of green chilli is around Rs 500 per quintal.

More than 20 species of green chillies are being grown here. The main varieties are Sania, Tejaswi, Sonal, Rani 32 with 2680, 1355 and 1474.

Trader Sanjay Mali said, “Green chilli which grows here is turning out to be of good quantity and is being exported everyday to Gujarat, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Chilli trader Prem Mali said that apart from the mandi, chilli is being bought from the farmers directly. This year, instead of Maharashtra, there is a demand for chillies from here in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

So far, green chilli form the region was in great demand from in Maharashtra’s Pune, Ahmednagar and Mumbai along with Ahmedabad, Nadiad and Baroda in Gujarat. But this year there is not much demand in these cities, he added.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:26 AM IST