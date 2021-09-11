Madhya Pradesh: Upset over crop damage, farmer commits suicide in Mansaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after suffering crop loss due to less rainfall in Mandsaur district, sources said on Saturday.

The farmer identified as Jitendra Patidar was found hanging from a branch of a tree at his farmland on Friday night.

Though no suicide was recovered from spot, family members claimed that Jitendra was under debt of Rs 8 lakh.

The incident took place at Pandhania village around 20KM from Mandsaur district headquarters.

On Friday evening, Jitendra called up his cousin Bhagwan Patidar and informed him that he was committing suicide because of debt and crop loss due to less rainfall.

According to Bhagwan Patidar, Jitendra, who owned 18 acre farmland, was under debt of 8 lakh. He had taken loan for agriculture from four different cooperative societies.

Sub-divisional Magistrate, Shailendra Singh said that a team had been sent to the village for conducting a probe into the matter. “The team has been asked to conduct a probe about debt and crop loss. I will comment only after the probe report,” he said.

