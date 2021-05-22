Madhya Pradesh: Grandfather-grand daughter in Khetia defeat corona together

Khetia: Six corona winners were discharged on Saturday. The new recoveries include duo from Auswada, 2 from Rakhi and 1 each from Khetia and Chunabhatti, took the centreís tally of corona winners to 105.

A 72-year-old man and his 14-year-old granddaughter were discharged on Saturday. They expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff.

Additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Nigwal, block medical officer Dr Arvind Kirade, chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla along among others encouraged the patients in Covid centre and bid goodbye to the corona winnersduo.

Meanwhile, in the Pansemal Nagar Panchayat councillor Bablu Khori donated 10 steam machines to Covid Centre.

The hospital staff expressed gratitude for all the contributions made by the donors in this noble cause.