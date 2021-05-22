Bhopal: Covid positivity rate has dropped to 4.82% in state, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that Covid positivity rate in the state has dropped to 4.82%.

Chouhan was holding a video conference meeting with public representatives living in different municipal and municipality limits of the state.

“I am delighted to inform you that Covid-19 positivity rate of the state has dropped to 4.82% because of hard work of all concerned people. If positivity rate is less than 5%, it is believed that pandemic is under control. Though, we still have to fight a long battle,” he said addressing public representatives who had joined the meeting from various corners of the state.

Chouhan added that there are some districts where positivity rate is higher than 10%. “Districts like Barwani, Alirajpur Harda, Khandwa, Niwari have a positive rate in single digits. There are districts where positivity rates have been changing. Then, there are districts where positivity rates are more than 10%. But, positivity rate in every district has been decreasing,” he said.

He further said that public participation is important to bend the curve of Covid infection. “We have fixed the target to curve Covid-19 in the state till May 31. Therefore, we have to fight like do or die,” Chouhan said, adding that the unlock process will start from June 1.

He urged the public representatives to help administration in contact tracing. " We need your help," he said appreciating mobile testing in Bhopal.