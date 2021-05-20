Bhopal: Talks begin, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan against unlocking before May 31

BHOPAL: Discussions on unlocking have begun, since the Covid pandemic has come under control. The number of corona cases was less than 5,000 on Thursday.

As the cases are declining, peopleís representatives are mounting pressure on the administration to let the markets and shops reopen.

Many officers are in favor of beginning the unlocking process as early as possible. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is, however, opposed to taking a hasty decision on the matter.

A few members of the Covid-19 core committee want unlocking in some districts from May 24. Chouhan wants to keep the state under corona curfew for one week more. He wants unlocking from May 31.

The Chief Minister is taking every step with caution that a hasty decision may lead to the rise in cases.

The positivity rate is less than three per cent in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Guna, Jhabua and in a few other districts. The crisis management committees in these places are in favour of opening the markets.