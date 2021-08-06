Madhya Pradesh: Gram Panchayat assistant secretaries in Thikri tender mass resignations

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): On the 14th day of gram panchayat assistant secretaries' ongoing strike of Gram Panchayat and Rural Development Department, panchayat assistant secretaries tendered their mass resignations to Thikri janpad panchayat CEO Ashok Kumar Jain.

On the otherhand, the employees of Barwani district of the same 16 departments has returned to work.

The assistant secretaries said that the strike was going on simultaneously under the banner of the United Front for last 14 days, but the government administration has called on the employees of other departments to work under pressure, but all the employees of the assistant secretary organization will stand firm for their demands.

Assistant secretary president Govind Kushwaha said that all of us are on strike peacefully to resolve our important demands.

He said that instead of bowing down to the pressure mounted on employees or fearing of suspension, termination of service and registration of offenses and mental torture, employees, assistant secretary has resigned collectively in support of their demands, Kushwaha added.