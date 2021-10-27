e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Government approves 13 posts for Centre of Excellence at Government Mental Hospital

Centre would be developed with Rs 33.14 crores. 60% of the cost would be borne by Centre
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Medical Education has created 13 new posts by dissolving 25 posts for the Centre of Excellence to be developed at Government Mental Hospital, on Tuesday.

Financial approval for infrastructural development for the centre has also been given by the government.

The Government Mental Hospital would be renovated as the Centre of Excellence. It would be developed with Rs 33.14 crores of which 60 per cent would be given by the Centre and 40 per cent would be borne by the state government.

As per the approval given by the government, the building construction would be done with Rs 22.23 crore while Rs 1.60 crore will be used for furniture. Construction would be done by the PWD’s Project Implementation Unit.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, “Government has approved 13 posts for assistant and associate professors, nursing staff, and others for the Centre of Excellence.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:32 AM IST
