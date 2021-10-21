Madhya Pradesh: General Coaches added to Indore-Bhopal Intercity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has taken a quite ridiculous decision. Train No. 09323 Mhow-Bhopal Intercity Special train will run with 5 unreserved (general) coaches from October 25. But the return train No. 09324 Bhopal-Mhow will not have general coaches, that is, the whole train will be reserved.

According to a press release issued by the Ratlam Division of the Western Railway, the decision has been taken to provide convenience to the passengers. Thus, it has been decided to run the Mhow-Bhopal train with general-class coaches.

For this, a general-class coach has been identified by the Railways. D-11 to D-15 and DL-1 and DL-2 (SLRD) coaches of the train will run as unreserved. This facility for passengers is being started on October 25, 2021.

It may be noted that this facility has been made only for train No. 09323 Mhow-Bhopal Special. Train No. 09324 Bhopal-Mhow Special coach of the above mentioned general class will run according to the present arrangement, that is, in fully reserved mode.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:54 AM IST