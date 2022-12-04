Madhya Pradesh: Foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 14 Crore laid

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Finance minister Jagdish Devda laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 14.17 crore here in Mandsaur on Sunday. During the visit, the minister laid foundation stones for construction of higher secondary school building worth Rs 1 crore, Anganwadi centre to be built at cost of Rs 7.8 lakh and a road to be built between Rathana and to Kundikheda village at cost of Rs 96 lakh. Minister also laid foundation stone of a road connecting Kamalpura to Lachhakhandi village, it will be constructed at cost of Rs 3.23 crore and anganwadi building to be built at cost of Rs 9.5 lakh, road to built between Semliya Kazi to New Abadi road at total cost of Rs 8.67 crore and gram panchayat building at Rs 14.48 lakh. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development projects, the minister said that Mandsaur region has been contributing in the development of India for ages and new projects will help in growth of the region. Minister of renewable energy and environment, Hardeep Singh Dung, district panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, janpad panchayat president Basant Sharma, besides district, janpad panchayat members, public representatives, and a large number of local people were present.