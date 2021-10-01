Madhya Pradesh: Former sarpanch of Khandwa kills wife, her mother, later jumps in front of train

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Mathela village in Khandwa district witnessed a gruesome incident where former sarpanch murdered his wife and her mother and later committed suicide jumped in front of a train following a family dispute.

The incident was reported on Thursday late in the evening.

The accused also attacked two other people, whose condition is stated to be critical and have been admitted to the district hospital.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said that Radheshyam Balahi, former village sarpanch first hacked his wife Kalibai and her mother Shayrabai. Later, he hacked two other family members Kalu Padri and his wife Reena Bai and fled the spot. He later committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

SP Singh said that a fight broke out between the accused over some family dispute which escalated to an extent that the accused attacked four people, killing two on the spot.

SP Singh said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been initiated. A team is looking into the matter. Officials said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and actions have been initiated.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:58 PM IST