Madhya Pradesh: Flights for Lucknow and Ahmedabad from September 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s air travellers are again going to get a daily direct flight for Lucknow from September 1. They will also get the second flight for Ahmedabad from the same date.

Following the end of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the flow of air passengers from the city is again on an upward swing. So, the airlines are also gearing up to resume flights operation for the cities to which they had suspended operations owing to the outbreak of the second wave of corona.

Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, said that IndiGo is launching a daily direct flight to Lucknow on September 1. Flight 6E-7183 Indore-Lucknow will depart from the city at 11.30 am and land at Lucknow at 13.35 pm. The return flight 6E-7184 Lucknow-Indore will depart from the City of Nawabs at 18.10 pm and land here at 20.16 pm.

On the other hand, fliers will get a second flight for Ahmedabad from September 1. TruJet is rolling-out the flight. Currently IndiGo is operating one flight for Ahmedabad. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from Ahmedabad at 20.30 pm and arrive here at 21.40 pm. The return flight will depart from there at 22.05 pm and land there at 23.15 pm.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:30 AM IST